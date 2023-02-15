Home

Check Aadhaar Card Status With This Newly Launched 24×7 Toll Free Number. Deets Here

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new toll free number to check updates related to the enrolment status and other details.

Customers can dial (or send an SMS to) 1947 to get updates related to Aadhaar card enrolment status. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the government-authorised regulatory body of Aadhaar, has released a new toll free number to check updates related to the enrolment status and other details. The new services on Interactive voice response (IVR) technology will be available 24×7 where you can also check your PVC status and avail information via SMS.

Customers can dial (or send an SMS to) 1947 to get updates related to Aadhaar card enrolment status. “#ResidentFirst Experience new services built on #IVRS by UIDAI. Residents can call the UIDAI toll-free number 1947, 24×7 to find out their Aadhaar enrollment or update status, PVC card status or to receive information via SMS,” the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said in its official Twitter handle.

#ResidentFirst

Experience new services built on #IVRS by UIDAI.

Residents can call the UIDAI toll-free number 1947, 24×7 to find out their Aadhaar enrollment or update status, PVC card status or to receive information via SMS.@GoI_MeitY @mygovindia @PIB_India @_DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/PRs06Qi010 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 15, 2023

Recently, the government launched Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) based Chatbot, ‘Aadhaar Mitra’. Residents can even register their grievances and track them using Aadhaar Mitra. You can also check Aadhaar enrollment/update status, tracking of Aadhaar PVC card status, information on enrollment centre location via the Aadhaar Mitra.

