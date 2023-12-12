Home

Deadline to Update Aadhaar Card For Free Ends on December 14: Here’s How to Change Address, Photo Online

Aadhaar Card Update: The UIDAI has made it compulsory to update Aadhaar card details every 10 years to ensure that the data is accurate and up-to-date.

The UIDAI is now urging all users, particularly those whose Aadhaar is a decade old and hasn’t been updated, to update their Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar Card Update: Those who have not updated their Aadhaar card so far must do so as soon as possible as the deadline to update Aadhaar Card for free will end on December 14, 2023. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in September 2023 announced a three-month extension of the complimentary Aadhaar update service, spanning from September 14 to December 14, 2023. It should be noted that this free service is exclusively available on the myAadhaar portal. If you visit the Aadhaar centre to get the update done, you will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for the service.

“Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for three more months i.e. from 15.09.2023 to 14.12.2023. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue free of cost through myAadhaar portal up to 14.12.2023,” UIDAI said in a memorandum.

The UIDAI is now urging all users, particularly those whose Aadhaar is a decade old and hasn’t been updated, to update their Aadhaar card. Users need to utilise the online update service or visit the nearest Aadhaar centre to make changes in demographic details such as name, date of birth, or address.

Why Updating Aadhaar Card is Compulsory

The UIDAI has made it compulsory to update Aadhaar card details every 10 years to ensure that the data is accurate and up-to-date. The Centre always encourages users to update their Aadhaar card to combat Aadhaar fraud and other crimes.

How To Update Aadhaar Card Online: Step-by-step Guide Here

First you will have to visit UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in) and create a login ID and password.

After this, click on the “My Aadhaar” tab and select “Update Your Aadhaar” from the drop-down menu.

Then you need to enter your Aadhaar number and the Captcha verification code on the “Update Aadhaar Details (Online)” page. Click “Send OTP.”

Enter the received OTP and click “Login.”

Select the demographic details you want to update and carefully fill in the new information.

After making the necessary changes, click “Submit.”

Then upload scans of the required supporting documents to verify your updated details.

Click “Submit Update Request” to complete the process.

