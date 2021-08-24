New Delhi: Now you can update important details such as Address, Name, Date of Birth, and Gender on your Aadhaar card. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued a link for Address, Name, Date of Birth, and Gender update.Also Read - Futsal Only Way To Improve Standards of Indian Football, Says One of India's Youngest Match Commissioners Aparup Chakraborty

Aadhaar Card Update Address, Name, Date of Birth, Gender Direct Link

  • You can now update your gender in your Aadhaar online through the self service update portal – https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/
  • Your mobile number registered in Aadhaar is required to authenticate via OTP.
  • Rs 50 will be charged against each update request through online portal.
  • Please note that update of more than one field at a time is considered as one update only.
  • Now you can update your name in your Aadhaar yourself online through Aadhaar Self-service Update Portal i.e. https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/
  • Make sure you upload a scanned copy of your original proof of identity.
  • You can now make minor changes to your name in Aadhaar through self service update portal.
  • One make changes such as – spelling correction, sequence change, short form to full form, name change after marriage.
  • You can update your demographic details online through SSUP. Go to https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ to update your Name, Gender, Date of birth, and Address.
  • For minor changes in the name document is required.
  • For date of birth update, document will be required.
  • For gender update, no document is required.
  • For address update, document is required.
  • Rs 50 will be charged against each update through online portal.
