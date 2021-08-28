Aadhaar Card Update: Days after the users registered complaints that they are not able to link Aadhaar with PAN or EPF as they are facing trouble on the official site, the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Saturday issued a statement saying the UIDAI site is functioning well and not facing any outage. It also said that the UIDAI services are stable for users.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Holders In Trouble as UIDAI System Faces Outage, EPF-PAN Linking Deadline Nears

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today said that all its services are stable and functioning fine. There have been no outages in its Aadhaar-PAN/EPFO linking facility which is an authentication-based facility," the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement.

Saying that the UDAI was going through an essential security upgrade in its systems over last week, the ministry said because of which some intermittent service interruptions were reported.

“The UIDAI said that as it was going through an essential security upgrade in its systems in a phased manner over last week, some intermittent service interruptions were reported only in enrolment & mobile update services at a few enrolment/update centres, which is working fine now,” the IT ministry said.

Aadhaar card holders for the past one week have been registering complaints on social media that they were not able to link Aadhaar with PAN or EPF and they were also not able to link their other documents. This was basically happening due to the outage on the UIDAI website. Speaking to Zee News, a source said that the UIDAI system downtime has impacted multiple cities.