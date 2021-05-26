Aadhar Card Updates: In today’s online era, everything has become digital. Starting from online shopping to availing government scheme, all transactions are being done digitally. And for most of the activities, Aadhar Card now plays a very key role. Most of the services offered by the government and banks were earlier a complex process but now have become easy with the help of Aadhar card number and OTP on your registered phone number. Hence, the Aadhaar Card is one of the most crucial documents and one must possess it to avail services. Also Read - Trying to Link PAN-Aadhaar Card? Users Complain Income Tax Website Down, Demand Extension of Date

In case this Aadhaar Card is lost then it becomes a matter of incredible worry for a person. If you have lost your Aadhar card and you do not remember your UID or the enrollment number. How do you go with things then? Do not worry, Aadhar will allow you to retrieve your enrollment number or the UID online through your registered mobile number and it is really a hassle-free purpose and does not incur any charge.

How to Retrieve Aadhar Card: Step-by-step Guide Here

First you need to log on to he official website uidai.gov.in.

Then you will have to click on Retrieve Lost UID/EID under Aadhar services in the My Aadhar tab available on the home page of the website.

After this, you just need to enter your full name, registered mobile number or email.

You will then have to verify the Captcha and click on Send OTP.

You must enter the six-digit OTP you have received on your mobile.

After this, you will receive the requested UID/EID on your mobile through SMS and you can use it to download your e-Aadhar.

If you do not have your mobile number registered with your Aadhar, you first, need to update it before you can use any online service that is offered by Aadhar or has mandatory Aadhar requirement. To get your number registered with Aadhar, you need to visit your nearest Aadhar Kenra and authenticate with your biometric details.