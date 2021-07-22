Aadhaar Card Update: Aadhaar cards have become an essential part of our daily living now. Starting from work and getting loans to buying homes and utilities, Aadhaar card is needed in every aspect of our life now. Having said so, maintaining one’s security of information becomes the most important aspect of owning an Aadhaar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently rolled out new changes and updates to the facilities for cardholders. These updates from the UIDAI help the cardholders to perform the task of securing the information and the card in a quick and effective fashion. With these updates, you can you’re your Aadhaar card and also you can unlock when needed.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: You Can Easily Download Aadhaar Card Without Registered Phone Number | Check Step-by-step Here

Locking will help you secure your personal information and conduct business in a secure fashion through the UIDAI platform. Here is how you can go about it. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: You Can Avail THESE Aadhaar Services on SMS. Check Details

How to lock Aadhaar Card? Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: You Can Easily Add or Change Mobile Number | Step-by-Step Guide Here

First, go to the UIDAI official website at uidai.gov.in Then go to the Aadhaar Services section that is found in the drop-down menu under the ‘My Aadhaar’ option and select the ‘Aadhaar Lock and Unlock Services’. After this, you will then be taken to another page, where you need to click on the ‘Lock UID’ option. Then you need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar card number also known as a UID. After this, you need to enter your name and area pin code in the given fields. Once you have done that, click on the ‘Verify’ option. (To verify make sure you enter the security code.) After that, you will have to clock the ‘Send OTP’ option and then you will need to enter the One Time Password (OTP) that is sent to your registered phone number. With that done, your Aadhaar is locked and secured.

How to unlock Aadhaar Card?