Aadhaar Card Update: Not just you, your children below 5 years of age can also have Aadhaar Card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday posted a tweet from its official Twitter account in which the new changes were announced. However, in the new change, the UIDAI had introduced a blue colour Baal Aadhaar card for children who have reached the age of five. In the post, the UIDAI has made it clear that it is mandatory for the biometric updates to be done for children of that age as well.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s How to Secure Identity by Locking, Unlocking Aadhaar | Step-by-step Guide Here

It must be noted that the Baal Aadhaar Card has biometric and demographic data that is collected and issued free of charge for the children. More interestingly, the enrolment process for children is similar to that of adults and with the new changes that the UIDAI brought to the platform, this enrolment can now be done both online and offline as well. Sitting at home, parents can apply for Baal Aadhaar Card for their children. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: You Can Easily Download Aadhaar Card Without Registered Phone Number | Check Step-by-step Here

How to Apply for Baal Aadhaar Card Online? Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: You Can Easily Add or Change Mobile Number | Step-by-Step Guide Here

Go to the official UIDAI website and choose the Aadhaar Card registration option. Then, you will have to fill in the necessary information such as the name of your child, the guardian or parent’s phone number, and other biometric information. Then, you will have to fill out the demographic details such as a residential address, locality, state, and so on. After it is done, then you can submit it and go to next step. Here, you will have to click on the ‘Appointment’ option so that you can schedule the registration for the Aadhaar card. Choose the nearest enrolment center, fix your appointment and go there on the allocated date. Take with you supporting documents such as Proof of Identity (PoI), Proof of Address (PoA), Proof of Relationship (PoR) and Date of Birth (DoB) documents. Verify all the documents at the Centre with the Aadhaar officer there. If the child is five years old then the biometric data will be taken. For children under the age of five, no biometric data is needed, only demographic data and facial recognition is needed. After this, the parents will get an acknowledgement number to track the progress of their application. Moreover, you will also receive an SMS on the registered mobile number within 60 days and given that everything goes well, the Baal Aadhaar card should reach you within 90 days.

How to Apply for Baal Aadhaar Card Offline?