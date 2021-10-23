Aadhaar Card Update: In today’s digital transaction era, Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents required for most official works in the country. Starting from availing government-related services to banking activities, Aadhaar Card is most crucial these days. Therefore, cardholders should always keep their details, especially address, always updated on Aadhaar Card. They also need to update their photo on the Aadhaar Card from time to time. If you have recently changed house, then you can also update the address on your Aadhaar card easily by following a few simple steps.Also Read - Attention Pensioners: Just 7 Days Left to Submit Life Certificate | Check How to Do it From Home

Apart from the address details, the 12-digit number card contains several other details such as the person's name, date of birth, gender and more.

Besides, updating the address and photo, the cardholders are also required to link their Aadhaar Cards with PAN cards, making it an important document for availing of financial services as well.

Here are the steps to update the address on Aadhaar Card:

Visit the official UIDAI web portal which is https://uidai.gov.in/. Click on ‘My Aadhaar’ from the drop-down menu on the top left corner of the website. On the next page, select the ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ option from the drop-down menu on the top left corner. You can find the option under the ‘Update Aadhaar section’. Tap on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ link. Enter the necessary information as asked in the provided boxes. Enter Aadhaar number and verify the details via captcha verification. After OTP verification, select the ‘demographics data’ option. On the next page, update your address details and click on the ‘Proceed’ button. Upload the scanned colour copies of verification documents to authenticate your update request. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Here are steps to change photograph on Aadhaar Card: