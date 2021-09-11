Aadhaar Card Update: In our day-today activities, Aadhaar card has become a crucial document for to avail a host of services offered by state-backed agencies, banks, and several other public and private financial institutions. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers Aadhaar Card doesn’t leave any opportunity to inform cardholders about the services it offers online and offline. From time to time, the UIDAI informs Aadhaar cardholders about how they can change their mobile numbers and address on Aadhaar card by filling the Aadhaar correction form. If you follow the simple ways, then you can do it easily without anyone’s help. You can also do so by visiting a nearby Aadhaar Kendra.Also Read - Aadhar Card Update: How to Download Aadhar Card Without Registered Mobile Number | Follow Step-by-Step Guide Here

Aadhaar Card Update: How to can change address, phone number Also Read - PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline: Your SBI, HDFC, Other Bank Accounts May be Inactive by September End. Check Why

Download and print certificate for Aadhaar update from UIDAI’s official website. Enter your details such as your Aadhaar number, date of birth, address and resident category, among others. Ensure that you’re filling out the updated details in the certificate for the Aadhaar update. For example – you need to share the latest address or phone number in the form. In the ‘Enrolment Type’ space, you need to select the ‘Update Request’ option. Verify your details by signing inside the specified box. You can also share your impression of the thumb or finger if you’re unable to sign. Cardholders will now have to past a colour photograph of the size 3.5 cm X 4.5 cm. The certifier will cross-sign and stamp on the photograph.

Aadhaar Card Update: Important points: Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: These Documents Needed to Update Your Aadhaar Card | Complete List Here

The cardholders don’t need to enter the details on behalf of the certifier in the ‘Certifier’s Details’ section.

The certificate needs to be submitted to the Aadhaar enrollment or update office within three months of issue.

While changing the address, the cardholders will need to share an official document with the certifier.

Currently, Aadhaar centres accept more than 40 documents as proof of address.

You need to fill in all the detail in block letters.