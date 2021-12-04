New Delhi: Aadhar Card and PAN Card have become indispensable to Indians. The central government has made it mandatory to link Aadhar with Pan Card, although the deadline for the same has been extended to March 2022. But it is highly probable that while linking the two cards, a person may face difficulties due to a mismatch in the details.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Now Taxpayers Can File ITR From Home Using New Tax e-filing Portal | Step-by-step Guide Here

From the spelling of the name to the permanent address, the details may not necessarily remain the same throughout the life of a person. Also, there might be errors in entering these details while registering. This can lead to problems while linking Aadhar and Pan. But thankfully, we have an option to make changes to our Aadhar card.

How many times can the details in the Aadhar card be changed?

According to the website of UIDAI, a person is allowed to change their name twice on the Aadhar card. Also, the authorities allow gender to be changed but only once.

Apart from this, the date of birth too can be updated once. But there is a caveat in this, date of birth can only be updated if your previous date of birth was unverified with the UIDAI.

How to make changes in the Aadhar card?

Here is a step-by-step guide to changing or updating the Aadhar card details online: