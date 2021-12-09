Aadhaar Card Update: As people shift from place to place, they want to change their address details on Aadhaar card. Some also tweak the spelling of their name and want to record it on the Aadhaar card. In this situation, how many times, can u make these changes? Notably, the Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI which issues Aadhaar card gives only limited number of chances to change name, address and date of birth among other information.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: How to Download And Save Aadhaar on Your Mobile Phone? 7-Step Guide Here

How many times you can change name on Aadhaar? According to the guidelines shard by the UIDAI, one user can change his/her name on Aadhaar only twice. The UIDAI had issued a notification in this regard in an office memorandum.

How many times date of birth can be changed on Aadhaar? Interestingly, date of birth is the only information that never gets changed or updated. Users cannot change their date of birth like you tweak your name. The situation to update the date of birth on Aadhaar can arise if there has been a mistake during the data entry. Hence, you can update your date of birth on Aadhaar card only once.

How many times address and gender can be changed on Aadhaar? As per the guidelines from UIDAI, the address and gender can be changed only once.

Documents needed to update Aadhaar Card: To change name, you need proof of identity (POI) documents such as Voter ID card, passport, driving licence. In case of updating address, proof of address documents (POA) documents such as bank statement or passbook, Ration Card, Water bill will be required. However, no document is needed in case of gender change. If any user wants to change date of birth, you can submit your birth certificate, passport, PAN card marksheet of a university to the authtorities. To update Aadhaar Card details online, users need to have phone number linked to access the website.