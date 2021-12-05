Aadhaar Card Download: Your Aadhaar Card is perhaps the most essential identity card that is required almost everywhere these days. Sometimes you may also need to forward your Aadhaar via WhatsApp or email for some official or government-related work. So it becomes necessary to have a soft copy of your Aadhaar at all times, so that you don’t have to face any hassle.Also Read - PAN Card Update: Here’s How You Can Download e-PAN Card With These Simple Steps | Details Here

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is statutory under the provision of Aadhaar Act 2016, is always working on new services to smoothen the user experience. Working on the same line, the UIDAI has now launched a feature that allows Indian citizens to download their Aadhaar card online at any time and from any location.

The UIDAI has created an Aadhaar direct link that allows users to download their 12-digit unique ID, which is often required as an important document in many sectors of life. The direct Aadhaar website can be visited to obtain an Aadhaar card at any time.

Here are the steps to download Aadhaar card on your phone:

Visit the official website of UIDAI — eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in Click on the ‘Download electronic copy of your Aadhaar’ option. Select ‘Aadhaar number’ and add the 12-digit unique ID in the box on the website. If you want to download a masked Aadhaar card then select ‘I want a masked Aadhaar’ from the drop-down menu. Now select the ‘Send OTP’ option which will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Tap the ‘submit’ button after entering the OTP in the box. Download the PDF of your Aadhaar card after the OTP authentication and save. The first four digits of your date of birth will be your password to access the Aadhaar card.

Note: Users must note that the masked Aadhaar card will hide the first eight digits of their Aadhaar number, so as to prohibit any fraudulent activity using the same.