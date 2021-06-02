Aadhaar Card Update: In today’s era of digital transaction, Aadhar card has become a crucial document for everyone us. Starting from filing ITR to banking works and availing governmental schemes, the Aadhaar card is a must for all. Another interesting fact about the Aadhaar card is that you can download it anywhere, even if your card isn’t linked to your mobile number. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI Discontinues THIS Service From Its Official Website | Details Here

However, you just need to follow a few simple steps to download an Aadhaar card without a mobile number from the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). With these easy steps, the Aadhaar card download is possible without mobile number. As per the updates from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), having a registered mobile number is not mandatory for Aadhaar card download.

To download e-Aadhaar without mobile number, you just need to log in at the official UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in. and then some oms east steps. Check below:

Step 1: You have to visit the official UIDAI website uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Click the ‘My Aadhaar option’ and select ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar card number. Alternatively, you can use your 16-digit VID number.

Step 4: After entering the security code, select ‘My Mobile number is not registered’ option

Step 5: Use the ‘Enter an Alternate mobile number’ option and share your new mobile number

Step 6: Verify the new number via an OTP and approve the ‘Terms and Conditions’.

Step 7: You can ‘Preview Aadhaar Letter’ before making the payment to download your e-Aadhaar.

Step 8: Download your e-Aadhaar PDF created with your digital signature.