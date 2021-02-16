Aadhaar Card Latest Update: In a post-coronavirus world, stepping out to go to a local booth for updating Aadhaar Card seems like a risk. But did you know you can update your Aadhaar Card sitting at the comfort of your home? While visiting a Permanent Enrollment Centre is still an option, citizens can easily change their details like Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and Language online, without visiting any Aadhaar Kendra from home. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Latest Update: Now You Can Change Address, Date of Birth And Important Details Online | Follow These Steps

However, for updates such as Head of Family/Guardian details or Biometric update, one needs to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrolment/Update Centre.

Here are 10 steps to update e-Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Aadhar Card- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Update Demographic Data’

Step 3: Submit your Aadhaar card number also available on registered mobile number

Step 4: Go to the ‘Update Demographic Data’ option

Step 5: Options like name, address, date of birth, mobile number, language, gender and email will appear. Select the option you want to update

Step 6: Fill in your details and changes

Step 7: Upload a valid ID proof

Step 8: Pay an online payment of Rs 50 through debit/credit card or net banking

Step 9: A URN code will be sent to the mobile number with confirmation

Step 10: Track the process of updation later through the confirmation code.