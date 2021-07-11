Aadhaar Card Update: With the new features added to the portal of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), now you can easily change or add new mobile phone to your aadhaar card. The UIDAI has made life more simple for the average citizen by giving Aadhaar holders the option to update or link their mobile numbers online or offline. However, before updating the phone number, first you need to link your mobile number with the Aadhaar. These changes are important to make as it allows citizens to avail the benefits and schemes of the Central government.Also Read - SBI Bank Customer Alert: You May Lose Money If You Click on Malicious Links to Update KYC
Till recently, many people were seen updating or linking their mobile number by using the Service Update Portal (SSUP) or by paying a visit to the local Permanent Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar enrolment centre. But how, you can simply follow these easy steps to when changing one's mobile number, which falls under the demographic data sets.
Update mobile number on Aadhaar: Step-by-step guide here
- To update the mobile number, visit the UIDAI web portal (ask.uidai.gov.in)
- After this, just put the phone number that you wish to update and type in the captcha in the relevant boxes.
- Soon after this, you will have to click on the ‘Send OTP’ option and enter the OTP that is sent to your phone number.
- Then click on the ‘Submit OTP & Proceed’ option.
- Next, in the dropdown menu that says ‘Online Aadhaar Services’, click on the one you want to update.
- To update the mobile number, click on option and then the details needed to be filled in accordingly and the option ‘what do you want to update’, needs to be selected.
- After the mobile number is submitted, a new page will show up and a captcha needs to be entered.
- This will result in an OTP being sent to your number. Verify the OTP and click on ‘Save and Proceed’.
- After this, you need to book an appointment online to go to the nearest Aadhaar centre to pay Rs 25 fees and provide any additional information that may be required.