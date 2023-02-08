Is Your Aadhaar Being Misused? Here’s How to Check Aadhaar Authentication History Online | Step by Step Guide Here
Aadhaar Card Update: The Aadhaar Card, a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, has become the most important document of identification. It is used as a digital identity proof for availing of a host of government subsidies and benefits. The Aadhar card contains your personal information such as your name, residential address, and biometric credentials. Because Aadhaar contains so much of your personal information, it is essential to keep it secure at all times.
Considering this, UIDAI, the Aadhaar issuing body, has also provided a facility called the ‘Aadhaar Authentication History’ to check if someone has been misusing your card. As per UIDAI’s official website, the Aadhaar Authentication history service hosted on UIDAI Website provides detailed authentication transaction logs for Aadhaar authentication performed by the individual resident in the last six months and maximum of 50 records can be viewed at an instance.
Aadhaar Authentication History: A Step By Step Guide to Check Where Your Aadhaar is Being Misused
- Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in. Select your Preferred Language to Enter the Website
- Step 2: Go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section. A drop-down menu will appear on the screen.
- Step 3: Click on ‘Aadhaar Authentication History’ under the Aadhaar services section. You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Step 4: Log in using your Aadhaar number, and security code and click on send OTP.
- Step 5: Fill in the OTP for successful verification and click on the ‘Proceed’ option.
- Step 6: All details of your Aadhaar card and past authentication requests will appear on the screen.
What Information resident can get from Aadhaar Authentication history?
As per the website, the Resident can get the following information in the Aadhaar Authentication history against every Authentication done by a resident.
- Auth Modality.
- Date & Time of Authentication.
- UIDAI Response code.
- AUA Name
- AUA Transaction ID (With Code)
- Authentication Response (Success/Failure)
- UIDAI Error code
Aadhaar number holder can view details of all authentication records performed by any Authentication User Agency (AUA) or by him/her in the last 6 months. However, a maximum of 50 records can be viewed at one point of time. If an Aadhaar number holder wants to check more records then he/she may require to select the date range in the calendar & accordingly authentication records can be viewed. In case you suspect any misuse or find some irregularities in your Aadhaar usage, then you can contact UIDAI on its toll-free number – 1947, or through email at help@uidai.gov.in.
