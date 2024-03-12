Home

Aadhaar Card Update: Last Date to Update Aadhaar Card For Free Extended Till June 14, Here’s How To Do It

Aadhaar Card Update: The users who want to update their Aadhaar Card for free, here’s a big update for you. The Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday issued a notification and extended the deadline for free online document upload facility till June 14, 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the UIDAI wrote, “#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders. This free service is available only on the #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar.”

Earlier, the UIDAI had fixed the deadline to freely update Aadhaar Card was March 14, 2024. Now, the users can update the Aadhaar Card for free on the mAadhaar portal till June 14, 2024.

The users can now update and upload identity and address proof documents to reactivate their demographic details, especially if the Aadhaar was issued 10 years ago and the details have not been updated since. Citizens can now update their Aadhaar card documents at zero cost until June 14, 2024

List of Documents to Update Aadhaar Card

Passport

PAN card

Ration or PDS Photo card

Voter Identification card

Driving license

Photo identification cards issued by the Government of India

Job card of MG-NREGS

CGSHA/SGHS photo identity card having DOB details

Assessment order of the Income Tax

How To Update Aadhaar Online?

First you need to visit the official Aadhaar portal-https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and log in with the One-Time Password. (OTP)

After doing this, you will have to check current documents (If the documents are correct, click on the ‘I verify that the above details are correct’ option. If the documents are incorrect, then follow these steps)

Soon after this, you will have to choose the identity document from the drop-down list.

On the home page, you will have to upload the selected document in less than 2 MB size either in PNG, JPEG, or PDF format.

Here, you will have to select the address document from the drop-down list.

On the page, you will have to upload the address document in less than 2 MB size either in PNG, JPEG, or PDF format.

Finally, click on ‘Submit’ to confirm your documents are submitted.

