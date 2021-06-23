Aadhaar Card Update: Changing your address on Aadhaar card has become easy now. For the betterment of the customers, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a direct link from where the Aadhaar cardholders can change their address online. Posting a message on Twitter, the UIDAI has shared the direct link — ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ and asked the users to change their address online and keep their KYC document updated. Also Read - Provident Fund, Aadhaar Linking Must From June To Get Retirement Benefits | Here’s How to do It Online

Suggesting Aadhhar cardholders to use self-service update portal the UIDAI said, "You can now update your address in your Aadhaar online through Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ to update," the UIDAI said.

Aadhaar card address change: What documents needed?

The UIDAI has recently announced that certain documents are needed to be produced while using the self-service to update the address online. According to the UIDAI website, there are 32 proof of identity documents that one can upload after scanning during the Aadhaar card address change online. These 32 Aadhaar card address change documents include passport, PAN card, ration/PDS photo card, voter ID, driving license (DL), etc.

How to change Aadhaar card address: Step-step-guide here