Aadhaar Card Latest Update: It is a time of big trouble for Aadhar card holders as the UIDAI system has faced massive outage for more than a week now. On the other hand, the deadline to link EPF with PAN is nearing, so the Aadhaar card holders are getting panic attacks.Also Read - Provident Fund Alert: PF Rules to Change From September 1. Subscribers Must Update These Documents

Moreover, the Income Tax portal has also not been fully functional due to the prevailing glitches and that has created more issues for customers who are looking to link their Aadhaar to PAN by September 30. Also Read - SBI Customer Alert: Your Banking Services Will be Inoperative if These Documents Not Updated Soon | Check Details Here

Due to an outage on the UIDAI website, Aadhaar cardholders are not able to update their card with other details. Taking to social media, several users have been raising the complaint for the past one week. Also Read - Income Tax Return: ITR Filing Deadline For FY21 Likely to be Extended Beyond September 30 | Read Details

Speaking to Zee News, a source said that the UIDAI system downtime has impacted multiple cities and it is still unclear whether the glitches have been sorted or not.

According to the earlier updates, the UIDAI had said that to link Aadhaar with PAN, ideally, the citizen’s demographic details such as name, gender, date of birth, should match in both the documents. “In case of any minor mismatch in the name provided by the taxpayer when compared to the actual data in Aadhaar, a One Time Password (Aadhaar OTP) will be sent to the mobile registered with Aadhaar. Taxpayers should ensure that the date of birth and gender in PAN and Aadhaar are exactly same,” the website has said.