Home

Business

Aadhaar Card update: Moved to a new home? Step-by-step guide to update address on Aadhaar Card, Pan Card in just 2 minutes

Aadhaar Card update: Moved to a new home? Step-by-step guide to update address on Aadhaar Card, Pan Card in just 2 minutes

It is important to keep an individual's Aadhaar and PAN card upto date.

An Aadhaar card is an essential document for an individual. The Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the UIDAI (“Authority”) to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process laid down by the Authority. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enrol to obtain an Aadhaar number. The Aadhaar card will contain information such as an individual’s name, date of birth, sex of the individual, and address of the individual. It also contains the name of an individual father.

Often, people who live in a rented flat or people who have bought a new home are required to update their Aadhaar card. It is important to keep an individual’s Aadhaar and PAN card upto date. An old and outdated document can sometimes prevent you from accessing all the beneficial government schemes. Bank KYC, Income tax, and other important tasks also suffer. If you have also shifted in new home, then you must go through this article.

How to update a Pan Card?

Visit the official website of NSDL or UTIITSL.

Click on the option ‘Changes/Correction in PAN’.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter details such as PAN number, name, date of birth and email here.

After this, a 15-digit token number will be generated.

Then select the details to be updated and correct them.

After this, upload documents like address proof, date of birth proof and photo.

Finally pay the fees and submit them.

Don’t forget to save the acknowledgment number. You can check the update or status check through this acknowledgement number.

How to update Address in Aadhaar card?

Visit the official UIDAI website: uidai.gov.in. Then select your language.

Go to the “My Aadhaar” section and click on Update Your Aadhaar. Simply, click on the “Update Address in your Aadhaar” option.

Select Update Aadhaar Online and log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Choose the Address Update option.

Enter your new address accurately.

Upload valid proof of the new address (such as an electricity bill, rental agreement, bank statement, etc.).

Review all details and submit your request.

Which documents are required?

UIDAI accepts several documents as valid proof of address, such as:

Electricity or water bill (not older than 3 months)

Property tax receipt

Passport

Bank passbook or statement

Ration card

Rental agreement (with landlord’s signature)

Driving license

Voter ID card

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.