Aadhaar Card Update, Mutual Fund Nomination, Bank Locker Agreement: List Of Financial Tasks To Be Completed In December

New Delhi: Starting from Aadhaar Card Update and Mutual Fund Nomination to Bank Locker Agreement, a series of financial tasks are needed to be completed in December 2023. As we are heading towards the end of 2023, it’s essential to stay informed about the impending financial deadlines that can significantly impact our daily lives. Take a look at four crucial deadlines that you should be aware of for December:

Bank Locker Agreement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new guidelines regarding safe deposit lockers, asking customers to sign a new agreement with their banks every year. Users need to use the lockers only if they continue paying the rent and the deadline to comply with this agreement is December 31, 2023.

Aadhaar Card Update

The deadline to update details on the Aadhaar card for free is December 14, 2023. The UIDAI is a statement urged users to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents, especially if their Aadhaar was issued 10 years ago and has never been updated.

To update your Aadhaar card, you just need to visit myAadhaar portal to update details. There is a fee of Rs 50 for updating details at physical Aadhaar centres.

Mutual Fund Nomination

The deadline for Mutual Fund Nomination is December 31. Nomination for mutual fund allows investors to nominate someone who can claim their securities or mutual fund redemption proceeds if they pass away. The due date for existing demat account holders and mutual fund unit holders to choose a nominee is December 31, 2023. Earlier, this deadline was September 30, 2023, but it has been extended by Sebi.

Reactivate Inactive UPI IDs

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in a circular on 7 November directed payment apps and banks to disable UPI IDs and numbers that have remained inactive for over a year.

However, you reactivate it by December 31, 2023 as Third-Party App Providers (TPAP) and Payment Service Providers (PSP) are obliged to adhere to the following actions and incorporate them as per the latest guidelines.

