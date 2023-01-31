Aadhaar Card Update: Not Happy With Your Existing Aadhaar Card Photo? Check Step-by-Step Guide Here to change

Aadhaar Card Update: Aadhaar Card, the 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Government of India to every citizen, is one of the most important identity-proof documents. Starting from banking operations to online transactions — the Aadhaar card is one of the most essential documents for every official work. The Aadhaar Card contains the demographic and biometric data of the cardholder and is essential for availing government benefits, and other official work.

One of the most common complaints of 12-digit unique identification number holders is dissatisfaction with their Aadhaar Card photograph. The UIDAI has enabled Aadhaar cardholders to use its Aadhaar card photo update service by visiting their nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre. All you need to do is download the Aadhaar Enrollment Form and submit it to the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

In this article, we have provided you with the easiest steps to change/update your Aadhaar card photo on the Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s Step By Step Guide to Change Photo On Your Aadhaar Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in. Or you can also simply paste this link: https://uidai.gov.in/ on the google chrome address bar.

Step 2: Now click on the 'Update Aadhaar' option.

Step 3: Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form and fill in the required details.

Step 4: Submit the form at the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Step 5 : The Aadhaar executive present will confirm all the details via biometric verification.

Step 6: Next, the executive will click the new picture which will be updated in your Aadhaar card – Unique Identification number.

Step 6: You will be asked to pay a fee of Rs 100 plus GST.

Step 7: Aadhaar executive will give you an acknowledgment slip and an Update Request Number (URN).

Step 8: The details will be updated in 90 days.

You can also track the status of your latest Aadhaar card using the URN number on UIDAI’s official website. The details take 90 days to be updated on theAadhaar portal. Once updated, the user can download the new copy from the portal and get it printed for future use.