Aadhaar Card Update: Starting from official documentation and banking activities to availaing government scheme, Aadhaar is an important document for everyone in today's time. It is one of the most important identity and address proof documents in India. However, if you want to update your demographics or biometric details, that also can be done easily now. For that purpose, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency which oversees the 12-digit ID verification platform, has shared the mechanism to get demographics or biometric details updated in the Aadhaar card.
The customers wither can do these changes by visiting the Aadhaar Enrolment Center (Aadhaar Seva Kendra) or do it online by visiting the website.
In order to make changes to personal details such as name, address, gender, and date of birth on the Aadhaar card, one needs to have their mobile number registered with the Aadhaar ID, so as to the one-time password (OTP) when required during the updating process.
These biometric details can be updates on Aadhaar card:
- Name
- Date of Birth
- Gender
- Address
- Language
However, you cannot make changes to your mobile number on the Aadhaar card online. To link their mobile with the Aadhaar card, or to make updates to the same, one needs to visit their nearest Aadhaar enrolment center or at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra.
How to update name, gender, and date of birth on Aadhaar card?
- Visit www.uidai.gov.in
- Click on ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ under ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.
- A new tab will open on your screen. Click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’.
- You will be required to enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code. Click on OTP.
- A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.
- Enter the OTP to proceed further. The OTP received via SMS on your mobile phone is valid for 10 minutes only.
- Click on ‘Update Demographics Data’.
- Select the options you want to update.
- You will be required to upload the documents as well. For instance, in the case of name, you will be required to submit a scanned copy of proof of identity such as PAN, Passport etc. In case of date of birth, a scanned copy of the date of birth would be required such as Passport etc, PAN, birth certificate etc. In the case of gender updation, no documents are required to be uploaded.
- Once the documents are uploaded and correct details are entered, you will be redirected to make the payment.
- Once the payment is done, an update request number (URN) will be generated. You can download your acknowledgement copy as well.