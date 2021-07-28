Aadhaar Card Update: Starting from official documentation and banking activities to availaing government scheme, Aadhaar is an important document for everyone in today’s time. It is one of the most important identity and address proof documents in India. However, if you want to update your demographics or biometric details, that also can be done easily now. For that purpose, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency which oversees the 12-digit ID verification platform, has shared the mechanism to get demographics or biometric details updated in the Aadhaar card.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s How You Can Apply For Baal Aadhaar Card Sitting at Home | Follow Step-by-step Guide Here

The customers wither can do these changes by visiting the Aadhaar Enrolment Center (Aadhaar Seva Kendra) or do it online by visiting the website. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s How to Secure Identity by Locking, Unlocking Aadhaar | Step-by-step Guide Here

In order to make changes to personal details such as name, address, gender, and date of birth on the Aadhaar card, one needs to have their mobile number registered with the Aadhaar ID, so as to the one-time password (OTP) when required during the updating process. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: You Can Easily Download Aadhaar Card Without Registered Phone Number | Check Step-by-step Here

These biometric details can be updates on Aadhaar card:

Name Date of Birth Gender Address Language

However, you cannot make changes to your mobile number on the Aadhaar card online. To link their mobile with the Aadhaar card, or to make updates to the same, one needs to visit their nearest Aadhaar enrolment center or at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

How to update name, gender, and date of birth on Aadhaar card?