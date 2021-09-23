Aadhaar Card Update: In this digital era, Aadhaar card has become like an identity card for everyone for every work. Starting from financial transactions to availing government schemes, Aadhaar card is being used as a crucial document as it holds an individual’s address and biometric information. The information on Aadhaar is written in English, but now it will be available in several regional languages too. SAlso Read - EPFO-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Extended For THESE Establishments | Details Inside

In this regard, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made an announcement and said it will provide the facility to generate Aadhaar card in several regional languages. The regional languages card will be issued on behalf of the Aadhaar card-issuing body. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s How You Can Easily Change Phone Number, Address On Aadhaar | Step-by-step Guide Here

As per latest updates, the users will now be able to get their Aadhaar card in Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, and Kannada languages. If you are willing to change the language in your Aadhaar Card, you have to apply online for the same. However, it will take only 1-3 weeks for the language to get updated on your Aadhaar. For this purpose, you can either visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra and get your local language changed or you can apply for the same online. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: These Documents Needed to Update Your Aadhaar Card | Complete List Here

Here’s how you can change language on Aadhaar online