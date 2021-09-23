Aadhaar Card Update: In this digital era, Aadhaar card has become like an identity card for everyone for every work. Starting from financial transactions to availing government schemes, Aadhaar card is being used as a crucial document as it holds an individual’s address and biometric information. The information on Aadhaar is written in English, but now it will be available in several regional languages too. SAlso Read - EPFO-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Extended For THESE Establishments | Details Inside
In this regard, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made an announcement and said it will provide the facility to generate Aadhaar card in several regional languages. The regional languages card will be issued on behalf of the Aadhaar card-issuing body.
As per latest updates, the users will now be able to get their Aadhaar card in Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, and Kannada languages. If you are willing to change the language in your Aadhaar Card, you have to apply online for the same. However, it will take only 1-3 weeks for the language to get updated on your Aadhaar. For this purpose, you can either visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra and get your local language changed or you can apply for the same online.
Here’s how you can change language on Aadhaar online
- Login to the official website of Unique Identification Authority of India, or click on https://uidai.gov.in/
- An option reading – Update Aadhaar will appear on the homepage, click on the Update Demographic Data Online
- Then, you will be re-directed to Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal
- Open the portal, enter the 12-digit unique Aadhaar number and the Captcha security code
- Enter the details and click on the send One Time Password (OTP)
- Enter the OTP and click on – login
- Once you are logged-in, press the Update Demographics Data Button
- The page holds all the demographic data. Select your preferred regional language here
- Update the demographics in the popup and submit. Make sure your name is pronounced correctly in the local language
- Similarly, edit all the information. And before submitting the application, preview all the details
- An OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number, enter it
- Submit the fee of Rs50. After the payment is made, the new language update request in your Aadhaar will be successfully submitted
- The update might take 1-3 weeks and later, you can download the card.