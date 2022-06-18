Aadhaar Card Update: In today’s digital era, Aadhaar card is used as an essential and crucial document for identity. Aadhaar card is required to carry out a number of operations including opening a bank account or investing in a government scheme or availing national schemes. Those who are holding Aadhaar cards must be knowing that the 12-digit identity number, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), carries sensitive information about the cardholder and needs to be used securely. For security reasons, the UIDAI has given the option to use a masked Aadhaar. The masked Aadhaar is a 12-digit ID number that can be shared without revealing anything crucial about your personal information.Also Read - Tutorial Video: How To Generate Aadhaar Virtual I'd, Step By Step Explanation - Watch

The users must note that the Masked Aadhaar option will allow you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar, as per the UIDAI website. Also Read - Aadhaar Card BIG Update: UIDAI Simplifies Address Updation Process. Step-by-Step Guide Here

“If you don’t want to disclose your #Aadhaar number, then you can use VID or Masked Aadhaar, it is valid and accepted widely. To get VID/masked Aadhaar, download Aadhaar from here: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricDownloadAadhaar,” the UIDAI said in a recent tweet warning against scammers. Also Read - Link PAN-Aadhaar Card Before July 1 Or Pay Double Penalty | Check Step By Step Guide Here

How to Download the Masked Aadhaar

Open the link – https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Enter your full 12-digit Aadhaar card number.

Tick the option that reads – ‘I want a masked Aadhaar’.

Next you need to input the Captcha verification code that will be provided to verify yourself.

Click on the option ‘Send OTP’.

Now, all that is left is for you to download the e-Aadhaar copy.

Now, enter the OTP and click on “Download Aadhaar”

After this, you will be able to access your masked Aadhaar, which will be downloadable in the PDF format. However, the Aadhaar Card will be password-protected and the password is a combination of the first four letters of your first name in capital letter, followed by the year of your birth in YYYY format.