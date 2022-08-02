Aadhaar Card Update: The Aadhaar number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar Card, a 12-digit unique identification number is issued by the Government of India to every citizen in the country. In today’s digital era, the Aadhaar card plays a vital role in every official work. Starting from banking operations to any kind of online transactions, you need an Aadhaar card for every business in life.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Don’t Like Your photo in Aadhaar Card? Here’s How to Change it

But what if you want any information provided by you is wrong? Or what if you want to update the information provided in the Aadhaar card? Recently, UIDAI released a list of documents that will support your verification while updating your Date of Birth(DOB). It is to be noted that the Aadhaar card can be updated either through online mode or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Card Centre.

UIDAI took to Twitter, “DoB (Date of Birth) Proof is the document that has your date of birth. You can use any of these documents for updating your Date of Birth in your #Aadhaar. Follow the link to see all the DoB Proof documents accepted by #UIDAI https://uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/valid_documents_list.pdf.

Aadhaar Card: List of Details You Can Update Online

Name of the candidate Address Date of Birth(DOB) Gender

If you want to make changes other than the ones mentioned above, then you must visit the nearest Aadhaar Card Seva Kendra.

Aadhaar Card: Documents Required to Change/Update Date of Birth

Here is a list of acceptable supporting documents for verification

Birth Certificate

Passport

PAN Card/e-PAN

Service photo identity card issued by Central Govt./State Govt./UT Govt./PSU/Banks

Photo ID card having Date of Birth, issued by Recognized Educational Institution

Transgender ID card/ Certificate issued under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Right) Act, 2019

Marksheet issued by any recognized Government Board or University.

School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC)/ Extract of School Records issued by

Head of School/ SSLC book/ SSC certificate containing Name and Date of Birth.

Central/ State Pension Payment Order.

CGHS/ ECHS/ Medi-Claim Card issued by Centre/ State/ UTs Govts./ PSUs having with Photo & Date of Birth.

Valid Long Term Visa (LTV) along with Foreign Passport (valid or expired) of origin country issued to minorities communities of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jain, Parsis and Christians.

Exception cases of DoB Change: Resident to submit self-declaration as per notified format.