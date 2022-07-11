Aadhaar Card Download: Aadhaar Card is the 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Government of India to every citizen in the country. The Aadhaar number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The number contains details of biometrics, photo, address, and others. In today’s digital world, the Aadhaar card is one of the most essential documents for every official work. Starting from banking operations to online transactions, you need an Aadhaar card for every business in life.Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Director, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Notification Here

More recently, the number is being used to offer Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to the cardholders under various government schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and PM Ujjwala Yojana (Free Cylinder Scheme).

But do you know that cardholders can update details such as the mobile number, address, and Aadhaar card photograph? Appl you need to do is download the Aadhaar Enrollment Form and submit it to the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre. Below, we have provided you with the easiest and the simplest steps to change your Aadhaar card photo on the Aadhaar card.

Step By Step Guide to Change Photo On Your Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in Or you can also paste this link: https://uidai.gov.in/ on the google chrome address bar.

Step 2: Now click on the ‘Update Aadhaar’ option.

Step 3: Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form and fill in the required details.

Step 4: Submit the form at the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Step 5: The executive at the center will verify the details and capture a new picture.

Step 6: You will be asked to pay a fee of Rs 100 plus GST.

Step 7: After Payment, collect the acknowledgment slip with the Update Request Number (URN).

Step 8: The details will be updated in 90 days.