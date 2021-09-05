Aadhaar Card Update: Aadhaar card holders, here is an important update for you. This week, the UIDAI has issued an important update in which it has issued list of documents which can be used to update Aadhaar card. If you want to update something in your Aadhar card, then this is important news for you. From opening bank account to applying for passport, wrong date of birth or wrong address can cause trouble for you, if there is anything wrong on your Aadhaar card, then you can get it corrected. A list of documents has been issued by UIDAI, in which it has said that these documents will be valid for updating your Aadhaar.Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Apply For Private Secretary, Section Officer Posts on uidai.gov.in. | Check Last Date and Other Details Here
As per the updates from the UIDAI, over 5 documents are being considered valid for proof of identity in Aadhaar card. The UIDAI accepts 4 documents for Proof of Relationship, 5 documents for date of birth and 9 documents for Proof of Address (PoA). Full list is here: Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Govt Says UIDAI Was Upgrading Security System, Services Stable Now For Users
Proof Of Relationship
- MNREGA Job Card
- Pension Card
- Passport
- Army Canteen Card
Date of Birth
- Birth Certificate
- Passport
- PAN Card
- Mark Sheets
- SSLC Book/Certificate
Proof Of Identity (PoI)
- Passport
- PAN Card
- Ration Card
- Voter ID
- Driving License
Proof of Address (PoA)
- Passport
- Bank Statement
- Passbook
- Ration Card
- Post Office Account Statement
- Voter ID
- Driving License
- Electricity Bill
- Water Bill