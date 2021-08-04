Aadhaar Card Update: For the convenience of the users, the UIDAI has recently allowed the facility to update the address in the absence of any proof. The process is very easy and simple. Aadhaar cardholders can do it with the consent and authentication of the address verifier. The address verifier could be a family member, relative, friend or landlord, who is willing to let the Aadhaar cardholder use their address as proof.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Your Child's Aadhaar Will Be Invalid If You Fail To Update Biometrics

However, the Aadhaar cardholders must note that the resident and Address Verifier both need to have their mobile registered or updated in Aadhaar Card. And both need to be in sync and in agreement while the Request for Address Validation Letter is still in process. In case the Address Verifier misses giving consent within the stipulated time, the request for the address change will be invalid and the user will have to initiate the process again. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Now You Can Modify Name, Gender, Date Of Birth Easily | Step-by-step Guide Here

For general information, Aadhaar is a verifiable 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India for free of charge. In this digital era, Aadhaar Card is a crucial document to avail several government schemes other than being one of the prime documents of your identity proof. Check here’s how to do it: Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Must Submit These Documents to Avail Benefits of The Scheme | Full List Here