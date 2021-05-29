Aadhaar Card Update: Aadhaar card is nowadays considered as one of the most important documents when it comes to identity verification in the country. Starting from services like registering for the COVID-19 vaccine to opening a bank account and availing of the governmental schemes, you need to have one Aadhaar Card for these facilities and benefits. Notably, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides a number of online and offline services for cardholders. However, the UIDAI recently announced that it has discontinued the Order Aadhaar Reprint service from its official website. Also Read - India’s COVID Vaccine Drive to go Contactless With Aadhaar-Based Face Recognition: Here’s What it Means

Taking to Twitter, the UIDAI gave this information on the Aadhaar Help Centre Twitter handle when a user was not able to find the Order Aadhaar Reprint service on the website. To the user, the UIDAI said, "Dear Resident, Order Aadhaar Reprint service has been discontinued." However, customers now can order an Aadhaar PVC card online.

To get this service alternatively, the customers can get their Aadhaar Card reprinted on PVC card by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50. Moreover, the Aadhaar PVC cards can be ordered online using mobile number for the entire family.

Dear Resident, Order Aadhaar Reprint service has been discontinued, you can order Aadhaar PVC card online, instead. You can also take a print of your e-Aadhaar if you wish to keep it in a flexible paper format. — Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) May 26, 2021

How to Get PVC Aadhaar Card: Step-by-step Guide Here

Step 1: First you need to go to the website of UIDAI— uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in and order your Aadhaar card.

Step 2: Then you will have to enter your Aadhaar card number, virtual ID number, and your registration number.

Step 3: Soon after this, you will have to pay a minimal fee of Rs50 to order your card.

Step 4: And If your mobile number is not linked with your Aadhar, even then you can also apply for the PVC Aadhar card.