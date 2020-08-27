Aadhaar Card Update: Now that the Aadhaar Card is nationally accepted as the primary and the most sought-after identity and address proof of an Indian citizen, it is crucial to keep it updated. The UIDAI on Thursday informed in a tweet that whether you update one field or many, the charges for updating biometrics on your Aadhaar card will be Rs 100. Meanwhile, to update your demographic details, the charges will be Rs 50, as they are currently. Also Read - 180 Million PAN Cards May Become Inoperative by March 31 | All You Need to Know

In a series of tweets, the UIDAI prepared an updated checklist for Aadhaar cardholders seeking to upgrade their identity proofs. The agency has made the process much simpler to avoid difficulties, especially amid the challenging coronavirus pandemic.

You can simply visit your nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Center (Aadhaar Seva Kendra) or use online services on UIDAI app and website to update your details. You can locate the nearest centre on uidai.gov.in.

No document required for update of Photograph, Biometrics, Gender, Mobile Number and Email ID in your Aadhaar. Just take your Aadhaar and visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra. Book appointment from: https://t.co/QFcNEqehlP pic.twitter.com/0XMtVFNSgE — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 21, 2020

Here’s the new Aadhaar Card checklist:

1. Registered candidates no longer need any documents other than the Aadhaar card itself to update their biometric details like photograph, biometrics (iris and fingerprint scan) gender, mobile number and email ID.

2. To change your address or date of birth, you need to carry a valid address proof and proof of DOB. UIDAI accepts 45 documents as an address proof and 15 documents for date of birth. Click here for the complete list of documents.

If you want to update your Name, Address or Date of Birth in Aadhaar, ensure that the document you use is in your name and is one of the valid documents listed here: https://t.co/BeqUA07J2b pic.twitter.com/977Py94AwI — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 24, 2020

3. The fees for updating any number of biometric details have been revised to Rs 100, whereas to change your demographic details, the charges are Rs 50.

4. You need to book an appointment with the nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra for availing services including new Aadhaar enrollment, changing or updating details. You can book your appointment on the UIDAI website:

> Visit uidai.gov.in

> Go to My Aadhaar Tab

> Select ‘Get Aadhaar’ or ‘Update Your Aadhaar’

> Book an appointment

5. There are restrictions to the number of times you can make changes on your Aadhaar card. So be careful while updating it. The UIDAI permits to update your name only twice, while date of birth and gender can be updated only once during the lifetime of the user.