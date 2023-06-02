Home

Aadhaar Card Update: Users Can Change Name, Address For Free Till June 14. Step-by-step Guide Here

The UIDAI through its myAadhaar portal has enabled updating Aadhaar Card details without any cost.

While updating Aadhaar card, you need to ensure the accuracy of the documents linked with your Aadhaar.

Aadhaar Card Update: For users who were waiting to change their address, name and other details on Aadhaar card, here’s a big update for them. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now allowed users to update their Aadhaar card details for free online till June 14. In general, updating Aadhaar costs a fee of Rs 50.

As per the UIDAI's official tweet, the facility of using the myAadhaar portal online services is available for free till June 14, 2023. The free services started on March 14, is now almost in its last phase.

“Keep Demographic Details Updated to Strengthen Your #Aadhaar. If your Aadhaar had been issued 10 years ago & had never been updated – you may now upload Proof of Identity & Proof of Address documents online at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in ‘FREE OF COST’ from 15 March – June 14, 2023,” the UIDAI said in a tweet.

Why You Need to Update Aadhaar Details

The UIDAI has made it mandatory for all users to update their Aadhaar details every 10 years. Moreover, the Centre has also issued guidelines for the updating Aadhaar details of children. As per the guidelines, users need to furnish all biometrics for updates when the child attains the age of 15 years.

While updating Aadhaar card, you need to ensure the accuracy of the documents linked with your Aadhaar. Users can also update the demographic details online by submitting the required documents and visit the Aadhaar enrolment centre to update biometric details.

Here’s How to Update Aadhaar Card on myAadhaar portal

First log in to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in using your Aadhaar number.

After this, click on ‘proceed to update address’ option given on your screen.

Then one OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

After entering all details, click on ‘document update’.

If document details are correct, verify the same and then click on the next link.

After this, Aadhaar update request from myAadhaar portal will be sent and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.

Then, you’ll be able to check the status of update using this number.

Always double-check the details you provide and make sure you have the necessary documents ready for uploading.

