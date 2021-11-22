Aadhaar Card Update: In today’s digital era, the Aaadhar card is one of the crucial documents which not just serves as proof of identity but helps in availing various government schemes. Notably, the Aadhaar is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). This card contains information such as name of the person, date of birth, biometric data, photograph, and address etc.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Users Can Easily Lock, Unlock Aadhaar And Generate Virtual ID Through SMS | Follow Step-by-step Guide

Starting banking services to mobile phone connections, and other government and non-government schemes, Aadhaar card helps citizens to avail various facilities.

In case you come across any issue in your Aadhaar card such as spelling error, personal detail error, or wrong mobile number then you can update it with new mobile number and other details online. For these services, you don't need to visit any Aadhaar centre. The UIDAI has recently allowed the users to update their Aadhaar-linked mobile number from home only.

Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to update phone number

Visit the official UIDAI portal, which is Ask.uidai.gov.in Add the phone number you want to update. Add captcha code You have to click on the ‘Send OTP’ option and enter the OTP sent to your phone number. Click on submit You can then see a dropdown menu that notes ‘Online Aadhaar Services’. The list shows various other options including name, address, gender, email id, mobile number, and more. Select mobile number to update phone number in Aadhaar. Add all the relevant details Make sure to select the option ‘What do you want to update’. A new page will appear, and you have to enter a captcha. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number, verify the OTP and click on the ‘Save and Proceed’ option.

Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to change photo

Visit the official website: uidai.gov.in Download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form Fill in the details in the form and provide the required information related to the photo change. After filling the form, submit it to any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. An executive at the biometric verification centre will confirm your details and take a new photo. It must be noted that a fee of ₹25 along with the GST will be charged from you for the photo change service. An acknowledgment slip will be provided with the update request number (URN)

Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to change address