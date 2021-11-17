Aadhaar Card Update: For the Aadhaar card users who are facing Internet issue, the UIDAI has come up with an alternate solution. From now, the users can access various Aadhaar services through a simple SMS. To avail this service, the users don’t have to log in to the UIDAI website or download the Aadhaar app. And they also don’t need to have a smartphone to access services via SMS. It simply can be done through a mobile phone without internet connectivity and with basic features.Also Read - Aadhar Card Update: With These Simple Steps, You Can Update Name, Address, Phone Number on Aadhar Easily

It must be noted that the Aadhaar card users can access a range of services though this feature provided by the UIDAI. These services include Virtual ID generation, Virtual ID retrieval, Aadhaar lock service, Aadhaar unlock service, etc.

The users simply can access these services by sending an SMS from their registered mobile number to the hotline number 1947. They need to note that OTP generation is a must to avail SMS locking and unlocking services to access Aadhaar features.

Aadhaar Card Update: How to generate Virtual ID

Users need to open mobile phone’s message box and compose/write a message.

Then write GVID (SPACE) and the last four digits of the Aadhaar number registered with the phone number. Send this SMS to the hotline number 1947

To generate the virtual ID, the users need to type: RVID (SPACE). Then type the last gour digits of the Aadhaar number

Then, one OTP will be generated in two ways — 1. Though Aadhaar number, and 2. Through VID.

To get OTP though Aadhaar number, type GETOTP (space) and enter the last four digits of the respective Aadhaar number.

Then to get one time password via VID, type – GETOTP (space) and enter the last 6 digits of your official virtual ID in the message box and send to the hotline number.

Here’s how you can lock and unlock Aadhaar via SMS

SMS 1: GETOTP (SPACE) Aadhaar number’s last 4 digits

SMS 2: ENABLEBIOLOCK (SPACE) Aadhaar number’s last 4 digits (SPACE) the 6-digit OTP that you will receive.