Home

Business

Aadhaar Card Update: Want to add your husbands name to your Aadhaar card after marriage? Check step-by-step guide

Aadhaar Card Update: Want to add your husband’s name to your Aadhaar card after marriage? Check step-by-step guide

If you've recently been married and would like to include your husband's name on your Aadhaar Card, the process is straightforward and can be easily completed.

The Aadhaar card is one of the most valuable documents for all citizens of India. Starting from banking operations to online transactions, the Aadhaar card is one of the most essential documents for every official work. The Aadhaar Card contains the demographic and biometric data of the cardholder and is essential for availing government benefits and other official work. Aadhaar is used today for a variety of other important reasons.

If you’ve recently been married and would like to include your husband’s name on your Aadhaar Card, the process is straightforward and can be easily completed. This update makes document verification smoother for services such as bank account updates, passport applications, ration cards, insurance, and joint accounts.

The marriage certificate is required in order to add your husband’s name to your Aadhaar Card. You will also need both your and your husband’s Aadhaar Cards for processing. You may also be required to provide any other valid identification documents besides your Aadhaar Card. Your mobile phone number must be linked to your Aadhaar to enable verification.

Aadhaar Card Update: Want to add your husband’s name to your Aadhaar card after marriage?

Go to the UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in).

Under the “Appointments” option, click on “Book an Appointment”

Select the nearest Aadhaar centre and a date and time that works for you.

Enter your information and click on the “Confirm” button to book your appointment.

Go to your scheduled appointment at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra and complete the rest of the steps.

If you decide not to book your online appointment, you can fill out the Aadhaar Update/Correction form directly at the Aadhaar service centre by choosing “Care of (C/O):”.

In that section, you will select add your husband’s name. Attach the required documents and complete biometric verification before submitting the form at the Aadhaar service centre. You will receive an update acknowledgement slip after submission.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

A fee of Rs 50 is charged for making this change in the Aadhaar card, which must be paid at the Aadhaar service centre. This fee is payable at an Aadhaar Service Centre. It is important to note that adding the husband’s name to the Aadhaar card is not mandatory, but it can be convenient in many situations. The time required for processing an Aadhaar update request is 7 to 15 days. You can also track your Aadhaar Update Request’s status by clicking on “Update Status” on the UIDAI website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.