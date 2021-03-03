Aadhaar Card Update: Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar card is a unique identity proof for the citizens of India. The Aadhar card contains demographic and 12-digit biometric details. However, no biometrics will be captured for children below 5 years. Hence, their UID will processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. Notably, these children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris, and facial photographs when they turn 5 and 15. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: How to Update Address, Photo, Mobile Number on e-Aadhaar Online | 10-point Easy Guide

People must note that the Aadhaar enrollment for children is quite similar to that of adults. For this, parents need to take their child to the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre and fill in the enrollment forms. Parents ned to take note that they should not forget to carry all the required documents and the reference number along with a printout of the form to Aadhaar enrollment centre with them on the date of the appointment.

Another important thing to remember is that parents or guardian's Aadhaar along with the child's birth certificate is required to enroll kid for Aadhaar.

Here’s how to apply for new-born baby online:

1) Visit the official website of UIDAI.

2) Click on the Aadhar Card registration link.

3) Enter all the credentials including the name of the child, parent’s phone number, e-mail address

4) After entering all the personal details, one should fill in all the demographic information such as a residential address, locality, district, state

5) Proceed further and click on the fixed appointment tab. Now schedule the date of registration for the Aadhar card.

6) The applicant can choose the nearest enrollment centre to proceed further with the enrollment process.