Aadhaar Card Update: In this age of digital transaction, Aadhaar card has become the most important documents to get all the necessary facilities and government schemes. It is difficult to get the benefit of any government scheme without Aadhaar and without this, you will not be able to file income tax returns as well. However, to take advantage of all the facilities, your mobile number needs to be updated on the Aadhaar card. It is because when you want to do any work through Aadhaar, then its OTP is sent on the mobile phone and for this reason, updating mobile phone number is so crucial. Also Read - OTP Not Coming Today? Full List of Banks, Other Firms Whose Customers May Face OTP Problem from April 1

In case your old phone number has changed or discontinued, then the OTP of Aadhaar will be sent to your old number. If you want to complete the process through the old mobile number, then you will not be able to do that work. Also Read - SBI, ICICI and HDFC Among Top Banks Whose Customers Likely To Face OTP Issues From April 1. Details Here

Now want to update mobile number? Check steps here: Also Read - Provident Fund: Simple Ways to Access And Download Account Details Using UMANG App