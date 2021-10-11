New Delhi: In our day-to-day activities, the Aadhaar card has become a crucial document for availing a host of services offered by state-backed agencies, banks, several other public, and private financial institutions. Unlike the normal Aadhaar card, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced blue-coloured Baal Aadhaar for children below five years of age. The Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).Also Read - Aadhar Card Update: How to Download Aadhar Card Without Registered Mobile Number | Follow Step-by-Step Guide Here

Here are some of the basic facts you need to know about the blue Aadhaar Card

The child’s parents will have to fill a form for enrolling their wards under Baal Aadhaar Card.

Necessary documents such as identity proof, address proof, proof of relationship, date, and birth of child need to be filled in.

The Baal Aadhaar card does not contain the biometric information of the child. Children aged five or below five can register for the Baal Aadhaar card.

Once the child crosses the age group of 0-5, then the biometric update is necessary. For teens Aadhar cardholders, the biometric update is free. As per the UIDAI, the child’s parents can use their wards school ID for enrolling in the Baal Aadhar card. For valid document proof of the toddler, one can even use a birth certificate or discharge slip from the hospital.

How to get your child a blue Aadhaar Card: Follow Steps by Steps