Aadhaar Card Update: In today's time, Aadhar card is a must for all to avail any government scheme or to file ITR. It is also mandatory to do other banking activities as well. However, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently introduced "Aadhaar Services on SMS" for Aadhaar card holders. These services can be availed without any access to internet. With this new service from UIDAI, the users can avail various Aadhaar facilities such as Virtual ID generation/retrieval and Aadhaar lock/unlock with the help of basic SMS availability.

To get these facilities, the users just need to send an SMS from their registered mobile number to 1947. The format of the SMS changes as per the service one user wants to receive. Through Aadhaar SMS facility, users can avail Virtual ID Generation/Retrieval, Lock/Unlock Aadhaar number, enable or disable Biometric Lock andtemporarily unlock biometrics.

To Generate – Virtual ID

GVID Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits.

If your Aadhaar number is 1234-5678-9123, then your SMS should look like this: GVID 9123

To Retrieve – Virtual ID

RVID Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits

To get One Time Password (OTP)

If you are using Aadhaar Number to get the OTP use this format: GETOTP-Aadhaar-NUMBER-last-4-digits

If you are using Virtual ID to get the OTP use this format:

If using Virtual ID: GETOTP-Virtual ID-NUMBER-last-6-digits

To Lock Aadhaar

Tio use this service, the user has to send the SMS two times in the given format:

SMS 1 : GETOTP-Aadhaar NUMBER-last-4-digits

SMS 2 : LOCKUID-Aadhaar NUMBER-last 4-digits-OTP-6-digits

Similar process has to be followed for unlocking the Aadhar number. Send the SMS in the given format:

SMS 1: GETOTP-Virtual-ID-last-6-digits

SMS 2: UNLOCKUID-Virtual-ID-last-6-digits-OTP-6-digits