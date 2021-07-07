Aadhaar Card Update: For the betterment of the people, the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) has recently introduced a new feature on its official portal. As per the new feature, people who have moved to a new residential place can change their address on their current Aadhaar identification by themselves easily on the portal. Not just that, they can update their new phone and do many other changes too. This self-service feature of the portal helps people in this direction. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Now You Can Change Your Address Online | Step-by-step Guide Here

The UIDAI said recently on its Twitter handle said that the new Aadhaar enrolment and Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) would be provided free of charge. New Aadhaar registration is mandatory for children once they reach the age of five and again once they turn 15-years-old.

The biometric update can also be done with or without the demographic update. Note that demographic update is essentially all the data pertaining to the user's name, date of birth, gender, address, mobile number, email address and language.

What documents needed to update Aadhaar online?

For any update, users will need to have proof of name, date of birth, gender, address and optionally language. All the relevant documents needed for these changes are given on the Aadhaar website.

Proof of Name: They just need to have a Proof of Identity (POI). These can range from passports, PAN Card, ration/PDS photo card, Voter ID, Driving License or even a government photo ID Cards/Service photo identity card issued by PSU to name a few.

Proof of Date of Birth: For this, they need Birth Certificate, SSLC Book/Certificate, PAN card, Passport or Certificate of Date of Birth issued by Group a Gazetted Officer on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

Proof of Gender: OTP authentication via mobile or face authentication.

Address Proof: For this, users will need a scanned copy of Proof of Address (POA) documents like Passport, Bank Statement/ Passbook, Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook, Ration card, Voter ID, Driving License, Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU, electricity bill (not older than 3 months), water bill (not older than 3 months).

How to change Aadhaar card address: Step-step-guide here