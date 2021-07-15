Aadhaar Card Update: Sitting at the cozy ambiance of your home, you can download the e-aadhaar card without any registered mobile phone number. Aadhaar card download has now become simpler. As per the new guidelines from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), having a registered mobile number is no longer mandatory for the aadhaar card download. The unique 12-digit identification number can be easily downloaded by simply logging in at the UIDAI website: uidai.gov.in.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: You Can Avail THESE Aadhaar Services on SMS. Check Details
Here's how to download Aadhaar card without phone number:
- First, you need to log in at the UIDAI website.
- Select the “Order Aadhaar Reprint” under “My Aadhaar” option on the home page.
- Fill in the 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit VID number.
- Enter the provided security code.
- Select the ‘My Mobile number is not registered’ option
- After choosing this option, you will be redirected to enter an alternate mobile number that is not registered with the Aadhaar number.
- Enter the details of the alternate mobile number.
- Select ‘Send OTP’ tab.
- Check the box against the ‘Terms and Conditions’ option.
- Click the ‘Submit’ option.
- Fill in the OTP to TOTP authentication.
- For further authentication ‘Preview’ Aadhaar Letter’ will be displayed on the computer screen.
- Make payment for downloading the e-Aadhaar.
- Download the PDF of e-Aadhaar and its complete.
However, customers must note that registering a mobile number with the Aadhaar card is very helpful as it offers various benefits. One such benefit is availing offline services by just sending an SMS.