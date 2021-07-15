Aadhaar Card Update: Sitting at the cozy ambiance of your home, you can download the e-aadhaar card without any registered mobile phone number. Aadhaar card download has now become simpler. As per the new guidelines from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), having a registered mobile number is no longer mandatory for the aadhaar card download. The unique 12-digit identification number can be easily downloaded by simply logging in at the UIDAI website: uidai.gov.in.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: You Can Avail THESE Aadhaar Services on SMS. Check Details

First, you need to log in at the UIDAI website. Select the “Order Aadhaar Reprint” under “My Aadhaar” option on the home page. Fill in the 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit VID number. Enter the provided security code. Select the ‘My Mobile number is not registered’ option After choosing this option, you will be redirected to enter an alternate mobile number that is not registered with the Aadhaar number. Enter the details of the alternate mobile number. Select ‘Send OTP’ tab. Check the box against the ‘Terms and Conditions’ option. Click the ‘Submit’ option. Fill in the OTP to TOTP authentication. For further authentication ‘Preview’ Aadhaar Letter’ will be displayed on the computer screen. Make payment for downloading the e-Aadhaar. Download the PDF of e-Aadhaar and its complete.

However, customers must note that registering a mobile number with the Aadhaar card is very helpful as it offers various benefits. One such benefit is availing offline services by just sending an SMS.