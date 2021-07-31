Aadhaar Card Update: Parents, who have received Baal Aadhaar for their children, here comes an important update for you. As parents, you need to update the biometrics of your children when they turn 5, otherwise, their Baal Aadhaar will become invalid automatically, this has been announced by the UIDAI.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Now You Can Modify Name, Gender, Date Of Birth Easily | Step-by-step Guide Here

Taking to Twitter, the UIDAI has said that the Baal Aadhaar can only be used up to the age of 5 years. It becomes inactive if the biometrics of the child are not updated at the age of 5 years. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s How You Can Apply For Baal Aadhaar Card Sitting at Home | Follow Step-by-step Guide Here

It must be noted that the biometrics is not captured for children below 5 years. Their UID will be processed on the basis of the demographic information and their facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. However, these children after they turn 5 will have to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph. Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s How to Secure Identity by Locking, Unlocking Aadhaar | Step-by-step Guide Here

#AadhaarChildEnrolment #BaalAadhaar can only be used up to the age of 5 years. It becomes inactive if the biometrics of the child are not updated at the age of 5 years. You can visit your nearest #AadhaarEnrolment Centre: https://t.co/oCJ66DD0fK & update child's biometrics pic.twitter.com/YHKxGbWRJQ — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 28, 2021

The UIDAI has recently tweeted that people can use 4 forms of Aadhaar that are equally valid and acceptable as proof of identity. Moreover, as parents, you can use any form of Aadhaar as per your convenience. These four forms of Aadhaar are –Aadhar Letter, eAadhaar, mAadhaar and Aadhaar PVC Card. All these form of Aadhaar are all equally valid and acceptable.