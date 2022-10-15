Delhi: Attention Indian citizens! After implementing Aadhar enrollment of new borns along with birth certificate, the government is planning to expand it beyond the 16 states that currently offer this facility. At present, 16 states have Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration. The process began more than one year ago, with various states getting added over time. According to a report by news agency PTI, work is on in remaining states and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) – the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers -expects that over the next few months all states will be able to offer the facility, bringing added convenience to new parents.

How to apply for an Aadhaar card for newborn baby online:

Visit the official website of UIDAI. Click on the Aadhar Card registration link. Enter all the credentials including the name of the child, parents phone number, e-mail address, and so on. After entering all the personal details, one should fill in all the demographic information such as a residential address, locality, district, state, and so on. Proceed further and click on the fixed appointment tab. Now schedule the date of registration for the Aadhar card. The applicant can choose the nearest enrollment center to proceed further with the enrollment process.

It is important to note that for children up to 5 years, no biometrics is captured. Their UID is processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. Hence, biometric update is required (ten fingers, iris and facial photograph) once the child turns 5 and 15.

More than 1,000 state and central government schemes today leverage Aadhaar for identification and authentication of beneficiaries, transfer of benefits, and ensuring de-duplication. Of these, nearly 650 schemes are of state governments and 315 central government-run schemes -all of which use Aadhaar ecosystem and its biometric authentication.

The process requires computerised system of birth registration, and such states that had full computerisation have been onboarded.

In all the 16 states whenever a birth certificate is issued, a message pings to the UIDAI system, following which enrolment ID number is generated. Aadhaar is generated as soon as details such as photo and address of the child is captured in the system. Birth Registrars, in many cases, are Aadhaar enrolment agents also, so they will be able to enrol for Aadhaar, reported PTI.