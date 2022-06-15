Aadhaar latest update: The Unique Identification Authority of India, UIDAI, is planning to launch two new pilot projects aimed at plugging misuse of Aadhaar and providing benefits to newborn babies. According to an Economic Times report, newborn infants will receive a temporary Aadhaar number to be renewed with biometric data on attainment of majority, i.e. This will be renewed with biometric data “on attainment of adulthood.”Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Section Officer, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Details Here

The objective behind linking an individual's entire lifecycle data to Aadhar is to fix misuse and deepen its reach countrywide. The government believes that integrating birth-to-death data will prevent the misappropriation of welfare schemes and also no one will be left out of the social security net.

"The allocation of a UIDAI number at birth will ensure that children and families benefit from government programmes and no one is left out of the social security net," a top official told the publication. While the integration of Aadhaar numbers with the country's death registration databases as well as with that of public and private hospitals is aimed at stemming the leak of direct benefit transfers.

Biometrics for kids

Biometrics for kids are taken when they are at least five years old. Our teams can visit these new-borns’ families after that period and complete the formalities of registering their biometric, and allocating them a permanent Aadhaar number,” a senior official was quoted as saying by the Economics Times.

Further, once a child turns 18, biometrics are re-registered “as these parameters stabilise by then and remain the same for an (individual’s) remaining natural life,” the person added while noting that “ it will also ensure that multiple IDs are not generated for the same child.

1.31 billion Aadhaar cards issued in India until December 2021

More than 1.31 billion Aadhaar cards were issued in India until December 2021, with more than 99.7 per cent of adults covered. In the 5 to 18 age group, Aadhaar coverage is estimated to be 93 per cent, as per the ET report. The report added that only a quarter of the children below the age of five are registered with the identity database.

UIDAI also plans to approach public and private hospitals for data on the deceased to ensure there is no duplication. The increase in death rates due to the Covid-19 pandemic has led to more cases of direct benefit transfers still being remitted to the Aadhaar numbers of deceased citizens, the report said.

Pensions of people who have died recently are still being withdrawn or automatically credited to their accounts as the Aadhaar number is still active, it added.

World’s largest biometric identity database

Aadhaar was launched in 2010 by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Touted to be the world’s largest biometric identity database, it has enrolled almost all of India’s adult population.

The Prime Minister- led Narendra Modi government has extensively used Aadhar to bring the marginalised section under the social security net. In the last eight years, the government has claimed that Aadhar has helped plug the leakages in the system and transfer money directly into the bank accounts of the poor, farmers and others.