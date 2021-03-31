Aadhaar for Child, Minor: You can now gift your child own unique identity after enrolling her or his to Aadhaar. In India, everyone even a new born child is eligible for getting enrolled for Aadhaar. You need to book an appointment for enrollment process for your child’s Aadhaar through Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website. UIDAI is the nodal body for issuing the Aadhaar card. Also Read - Link PAN-Aadhaar: Step-by-Step Guide To Do It Online
Aadhaar documents for Child
- If you are seeking to obtain an Aadhaar card for your child, you need to have a few documents. You must have the birth certificate of your child for whom you are obtaining the Aadhaar card.
- One of the child’s parents’ Aadhaar is required. This means either your or your spouse’s Aadhaar will be required to obtain an Aadhaar for your child.
Aadhaar Biometric Update For Child
- Biometric information such as fingerprints and Iris scan are not captured for a child below 5 years. These are added to the child’s Aadhaar via mandatory biometric update on attaining 5 years of age, UIDAI has stated.
- For children below 5 years no biometrics will be captured. Their UID be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when they turn 5 and 15, UIDAI stated.
- Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter, the UIDAI stated.
Aadhaar for Child – How To Book Appointment at UIDAI Website
- If You are looking to book an appointment for your child’s Aadhaar, you need to follow a few simple steps.
- First, you need to go to the official website of UIDAI.
- Once you visit the UIDAI wesbite, you need to go to My Aadhaar Section.
- In “My Aadhaar”, you will the option “Book an appointment”. Yiu need to select this option.
- You will be redirected to the Appointments page of the UIDAI wesbite.
- You can book appointment for name update, fresh aadhaar enrollment, address update, email id update, mobile number update, gender update, date of birth update, biometric or photo, fingerprints, and iris update.
- Here you can book an appointment at UIDAI-run Aadhaar Seva Kendra
- You can also book an appointment at registrar-run AAdhaar Seva Kendra.