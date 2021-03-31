Aadhaar for Child, Minor: You can now gift your child own unique identity after enrolling her or his to Aadhaar. In India, everyone even a new born child is eligible for getting enrolled for Aadhaar. You need to book an appointment for enrollment process for your child’s Aadhaar through Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website. UIDAI is the nodal body for issuing the Aadhaar card. Also Read - Link PAN-Aadhaar: Step-by-Step Guide To Do It Online

Aadhaar documents for Child

If you are seeking to obtain an Aadhaar card for your child, you need to have a few documents. You must have the birth certificate of your child for whom you are obtaining the Aadhaar card. One of the child’s parents’ Aadhaar is required. This means either your or your spouse’s Aadhaar will be required to obtain an Aadhaar for your child.

Aadhaar Biometric Update For Child

Biometric information such as fingerprints and Iris scan are not captured for a child below 5 years. These are added to the child’s Aadhaar via mandatory biometric update on attaining 5 years of age, UIDAI has stated.

For children below 5 years no biometrics will be captured. Their UID be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when they turn 5 and 15, UIDAI stated.

Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter, the UIDAI stated.

Aadhaar for Child – How To Book Appointment at UIDAI Website