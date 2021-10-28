New Delhi: To celebrate “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and to promote the culture of innovation among youth, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will conduct “Aadhaar Hackathon 2021″ starting today, October 28 to October 31.

As per a release of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, UIDAI has initiated ”Aadhaar Hackathon-2021” to enhance the experience of the residents and the way they interface with enrolment and authentication software platforms through technological innovations.

As per the information provided by Ministry of Electronics and IT, so far, UIDAI has received more than 2700+ registrations. However, it can be noted that team registration is closed now.

Participation includes Students from all categories of Engineering Institutes i.e. IITs, NITs and NIRF and many top ranked colleges from all corners of the country – from eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh to J&K in North.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 Date

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 is starting on October 28, 2021 at 00:00 Hours and would continue till October 31 up to 23:00 Hours, according to details provided by the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 Themes

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 is themed around two topics. The first theme is around “Enrolment and Update”, which essentially covers some of the real-life challenges being faced by the residents while updating their address.

The second theme of the Hackathon is around the “Identity and Authentication” solution offered by UIDAI. Under this theme, UIDAI is soliciting innovative solutions to prove Identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or any demographics information.

Also, it is looking for innovative applications around face authentication API – the newly launched authentication modality of UIDAI. The objective is to popularize some of the existing and new APIs to solve the needs of residents.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 Registration Details

Last Date for Registration was October 25.

The date of declaration of results is yet to be announced.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 Prize Money

First prize is Rs 3 Lakh, second prize is Rs 2 lakh and third prize is Rs 1 lakh for two teams.

Members of the winning teams may get an opportunity to work with Aadhaar team to create next generation identity and authentication platform under the Aadhaar 2.0 initiative.

Also, the winning team members will get an invitation to participate in the first ever global conference on Aadhaar 2.0.

All the teams will get a certificate of participation.