New Delhi: Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 will be hosted by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) with an aim to reaching out to the young minds of all the Engineering colleges, Ministry of Electronics & IT has said in a statement. "This year is also important for Aadhaar, as it is transitioning to the next decade of its existence, with a renewed objective to further improvise resident experience and various services offered by the UIDAI. To celebrate this momentous occasion, UIDAI is hosting a Hackathon titled Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 targeted at young innovators," the statement says.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 Date

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 is starting on October 28, 2021 at 0000 Hours and would continue till October 31 up to 2300 Hours, according to details provided by the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 Themes

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 is themed around two topics. The first theme is around “Enrolment and Update”, which essentially covers some of the real-life challenges being faced by the residents while updating their address.

The second theme of the Hackathon is around the “Identity and Authentication” solution offered by UIDAI. Under this theme, UIDAI is soliciting innovative solutions to prove Identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or any demographics information.

Also, it is looking for innovative applications around face authentication API – the newly launched authentication modality of UIDAI. The objective is to popularize some of the existing and new APIs to solve the needs of residents.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 Registration Details

Members with valid Aadhaar linked to a mobile number, only can create a Team.

“After successful team registration, team reference code will be given. Save this for future reference,” UIDAI said in a statement.

To register, you need to visit https://hackathon.uidai.gov.in/register-team.

You need to enter details such as Aadhaar Number, College or University name and Team name.

Last Date for Registration is October 25.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 Schedule

Intense Sessions from October 28 to October 31.

Submission of Solutions by October 31, (Till 11 pm).

The date of declaration of results is yet to be announced.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 Prize Money

First prize is Rs 3 Lakh, second prize is Rs 2 lakh and third prize is Rs 1 lakh for two teams.

Members of the winning teams may get an opportunity to work with Aadhaar team to create next generation identity and authentication platform under the Aadhaar 2.0 initiative.

Also, the winning team members will get an invitation to participate in the first ever global conference on Aadhaar 2.0.

All the teams will get a certificate of participation.