New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is all set to host "Aadhaar Hackathon 2021" with an aim to reach out to young minds who are still at various Engineering institutes and eager to step into the real world. The hackathon is scheduled to begin on October 28, 2021 and would continue till October 31 this year, Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 is themed around two topics. The first theme is around "Enrolment and Update", which essentially covers some of the real-life challenges being faced by the residents while updating their address.

The second theme of the Hackathon is around the "Identity and Authentication" solution offered by UIDAI. Under this theme, UIDAI is soliciting innovative solutions to prove identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or any demographics information.

Also, UIDAI is looking for innovative applications around face authentication API – the newly launched authentication modality of UIDAI. The objective is to popularize some of the existing and new APIs to solve the needs of residents.

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 Online Apply

To register Aadhaar Hackathon 2021, you need to visit https://hackathon.uidai.gov.in/register-team

Team participant with valid Aadhaar linked to a mobile number, only can create a team.

You need to enter details such as Aadhaar number, College or University Name, Team name, and captcha.

Each theme carries rewards. First prize is Rs 3,00,000, second prize is Rs 2,00,000, and third prize is Rs 1,00,000 for two teams.

Members of the winning teams may get an opportunity to work with Aadhaar team to create next generation identity and authentication platform under the Aadhaar 2.0 initiative.

Also, the winning team members will get an invitation to participate in the first ever global conference on Aadhaar 2.0. All the teams will get a certificate of participation