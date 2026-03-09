Home

How to update Aadhaar mobile number online? Step-by-Step guide using the new Aadhaar App, fee charged is Rs...

The Aadhaar card plays an important role in our day-to-day life. From buying a mobile sim or availing of any government scheme, the Aadhaar card is used for several purposes. Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the UIDAI to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process laid down by the Authority. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enrol to obtain an Aadhaar number. The Aadhaar card consists of several details, including the name of the person, the date of birth of the individual, gender, father’s name, address of the individual.

How to update Aadhaar mobile number online?

Recently, the UIDAI authority has introduced a new Aadhaar mobile application along with several features. The application is simple and easy to use. Aadhaar card must be linked with your mobile number. What if you have bought a new SIM card, or you have lost the SIM card? What steps should you take? As Aadhaar contains important details, updating your mobile number becomes a priority. The mobile number can be easily updated. The option to update your mobile number in your Aadhaar card will be available in the Services section of the app.

The new feature allows individuals to update their Aadhaar-linked mobile number without visiting an Aadhaar service centre. Thus, one can easily update Aadhaar from the comfort of one’s home. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to update the Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Open the Aadhaar application on your mobile phone.

Login in using Aadhaar-based authentication.

Now click on the Services tab given on the homepage.

There, you will see an option to update your mobile number. In other words, click on the ‘Update Mobile Number’.

The application will display the currently registered phone number.

Type in the phone number you want to link

You will receive an OTP on your new phone number.

Type in the new OTP and verify.

You are required to finish the authentication process.

As soon as your OTP is verified, the update request will be submitted to UIDAI.

However, it is to be noted that updating the mobile number or address via the application requires a nominal fee. This means that individuals will be charged a small amount of money. Individuals will be charged Rs 75. This fee is important for the user to pay. Usually, the changes made through the app will take 10 to 15 days or even a month to reflect in the Aadhaar records. You can check the status of your Aadhaar update from the application.

