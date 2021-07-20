New Delhi: Now an Aadhaar holder can update mobile number in Aadhaar card at his or her door step. India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) today announced that it has launched a service for updating mobile number in Aadhaar as a Registrar for Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).Also Read - Ski Mountaineering Added to 2026 Winter Olympics Programme

Now a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by the postman at his door step, IPPB said in a statement.

The service will be available through 650 IPPB branches and 1,46,000 postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Currently, IPPB is only providing mobile update service and will very soon also enable child enrolment service through its network.

Apart from the mobile number update in Aadhaar card, postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks provide a range of banking services.

“UIDAI in its constant endeavour to ease Aadhaar related services has brought in mobile update service at the doorsteps of residents through IPPB via Postman and Gramin Dak Sevaks. It will immensely help the residents as once their mobile is updated in Aadhaar, they can avail a number of UIDAI’s online update facilities and also several government welfare services,” UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg said.

“The mobile update service of UIDAI through the ubiquitous and accessible network of post offices, postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks will help in actualizing IPPB’s vision of serving the underserved and unbanked areas, and bridging the digital divide,” MD and CEO IPPB J Venkatramu said.

Now a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by the postman at his door step.

